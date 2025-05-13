Tory Lanez releases emotional message after being stabbed 14 times in jail

Entertainment

The Canadian rapper is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet

Tory Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – was rushed to hospital after being stabbed 14 times in a California prison.

The In For It rapper was reportedly attacked by another inmate on Tuesday morning, May 13, at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, north of Los Angeles.

Following the incident, Tory Instagram account was updated, sharing his condition with fans and well-wishers.

"Tory was stabbed 14 times – including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face."

The social media post further revealed that due to the stabbing, both of his lungs collapsed, however, he pulled through and is now feeling much better.


"He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support," the post concluded.

Why was Tory Lanez in jail?

The 32-year-old rapper was convicted in December 2022 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion – whose legal name is Megan Pete – in July 2020.

He shot the rapper in the feet at a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hill mansion and was charged with three crimes related to guns.

The charges included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

During the trial, Megan testified that prior to the incident, the pair had an argument inside a vehicle about their previous existing sexual relationship and careers.

