World

Elon Musk and top CEOs attend Saudi-US investment forum with Donald Trump

Donald Trump personally introduced Elon Musk to the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Elon Musk and top CEOs attend Saudi-US investment forum with Donald Trump
Elon Musk and top CEOs attend Saudi-US investment forum with Donald Trump

Elon Musk accompanied US President Donald Trump on an important visit to Riyadh on Tuesday, May 13.

This trip was focused on major business deals and strengthening economic relationships between the US and the Middle East.

Along with Musk, other top American business leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang, also attended the Saudi-US investment forum.

Nvidias chief executive Jensen Huang
Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang


OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

During a fancy lunch with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump introduced Musk to the crown prince.

Elon Musk and top CEOs attend Saudi-US investment forum with Donald Trump

Other notable figures:

Other notable figures include Musk's brother Kimbal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, LinkedIn's co-founder Reid Hoffman, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy, Google's Ruth Porat and Boeing's Kelly Ortberg.

Trump then introduced each of them individually to the Saudi Crown Prince as part of a formal greeting.

Other notable CEOs from companies like Blackrock, Citigroup, IBM, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines were also invited.

Trump receives warm welcome in Riyadh:

When Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was greeted with a special lavender-coloured carpet instead of the usual red one.

Elon Musk and top CEOs attend Saudi-US investment forum with Donald Trump

The welcome was led by Saudi Crown Prince, also known as MBS.

It is pertinent to note that Saudi Arabia began using lavender instead of the traditional red colour for ceremonial carpets in 2021, explaining that the new colour is inspired by the country's natural heritage.

As per the reports, Trump is seeking $1 trillion in investments. The relationship between Washington and Riyadh is strongly built on mutual interests, mainly oil trade and security cooperation.

Not only this, many businesses from both countries have joint ventures, further strengthening their economic ties.

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement

Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement
King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

Australia coast hit by toxic algae disaster, killing over 200 marine species
Australia coast hit by toxic algae disaster, killing over 200 marine species
Novak Djokovic parts ways with Andy Murray in shocking move
Novak Djokovic parts ways with Andy Murray in shocking move
RFK Jr. sparks outrage after swimming in contaminated creek with grandkids
RFK Jr. sparks outrage after swimming in contaminated creek with grandkids
Arson attack on Keir Starmer house: Metropolitan police arrest suspect
Arson attack on Keir Starmer house: Metropolitan police arrest suspect
US welcomes white South African refugees amid criticism, bias accusations
US welcomes white South African refugees amid criticism, bias accusations
Russia responsible for 298 deaths in 2014 MH17 tragedy, UN body finds
Russia responsible for 298 deaths in 2014 MH17 tragedy, UN body finds
Nissan set to slash 20,000 jobs worldwide in major cost-cutting effort
Nissan set to slash 20,000 jobs worldwide in major cost-cutting effort
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer’s north London house hit by suspicious fire
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer’s north London house hit by suspicious fire
Viral image of Earth from rare angle takes over social media with unseen views
Viral image of Earth from rare angle takes over social media with unseen views
Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit
Ex-Royal Marine completes incredible 8,000-mile triathlon to Everest summit
Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025
Top 5 endangered species in US to watch in 2025
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump
Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump