Elon Musk and top CEOs attend Saudi-US investment forum with Donald Trump

Elon Musk accompanied US President Donald Trump on an important visit to Riyadh on Tuesday, May 13.
This trip was focused on major business deals and strengthening economic relationships between the US and the Middle East.
Along with Musk, other top American business leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang, also attended the Saudi-US investment forum.
During a fancy lunch with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump introduced Musk to the crown prince.
Other notable figures:
Other notable figures include Musk's brother Kimbal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, LinkedIn's co-founder Reid Hoffman, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy, Google's Ruth Porat and Boeing's Kelly Ortberg.
Trump then introduced each of them individually to the Saudi Crown Prince as part of a formal greeting.
Other notable CEOs from companies like Blackrock, Citigroup, IBM, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines were also invited.
Trump receives warm welcome in Riyadh:
When Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was greeted with a special lavender-coloured carpet instead of the usual red one.
The welcome was led by Saudi Crown Prince, also known as MBS.
It is pertinent to note that Saudi Arabia began using lavender instead of the traditional red colour for ceremonial carpets in 2021, explaining that the new colour is inspired by the country's natural heritage.
As per the reports, Trump is seeking $1 trillion in investments. The relationship between Washington and Riyadh is strongly built on mutual interests, mainly oil trade and security cooperation.
Not only this, many businesses from both countries have joint ventures, further strengthening their economic ties.