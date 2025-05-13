Buckingham Palace highlights Kate’s role in upholding late Queen’s legacy

Kate Middleton has cemented her role as a pillar or modern royalty!
Despite going through a tumultuous year battling cancer, the future queen has emerged stronger than ever and continues to make King Charles proud by actively and diligently fulfilling her royal duties.
Extending her unwavering support for the monarchy and upholding the late Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy, the Princess of Wales made a striking appearance in London today, on May 13, where she presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell.
Highlighting the Princess’s commendable efforts and role, Buckingham Palace gave a huge nod to Kate by sharing a carousel of photographs from her latest outing on their official Instagram account.
“The Princess of Wales has presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell at the @BritishFashionCouncil in London,” they shared in the caption.
Providing a brief background of the prestigious award, the Royal Family noted, “First presented by The late Queen at London Fashion Week in 2018, the Award recognises the role of British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade.”
“Each year, the Award is presented to an emerging British fashion designer who shows exceptional talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and strong sustainable policies,” the statement added.
In the post, the Palace also highlighted all the senior members of the Royal Family who have presented the award over the past eight years.
The esteemed fashion award was first presented by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, followed by Queen Camilla in 2019, Princess Anne in 2020, Duchess Sophie in 2021, Princess Kate in 2022, King Charles in 2023, and Duchess Sophie again in 2024.
About Kate Middleton:
Kate, whose real name is Catherine, is a member of the British Royal Family. She is the wife of Prince William - the heir apparent to the British throne.
The couple shares three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.