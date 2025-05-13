Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event 

Royal

The future queen is set to make a glittering tiara appearance at a new royal engagement in Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton has reportedly been preparing for a sparkling tiara appearance for the upcoming Windsor Castle event.

The Princess of Wales has worn tiaras four times since she began working as a senior royal member, including her wedding day, at a state banquet in 2023, diplomatic receptions, and her last state visit to Jordan.

According to People, the future Queen and Queen Camilla are preparing each other to wear tiaras in the new Royal engagement announced by King Charles on Tuesday.

The Buckingham Palace revealed that the 76-year-old monarch has invited French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a state visit during the summer.

According to the latest statement released by the King, the visit will take place from July 8-10 this year.

During their vacation, the French couple will stay at Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will host the visitors at the Palace.

The Royal Family's official Instagram handle shares the update, stating, "The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron."

"Has accepted an invitation from His Majesty the King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025," the statement read.

"The President and Mrs Macron will stay at Windsor Castle," the caption concluded.

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed further details of the forthcoming royal engagement. 

