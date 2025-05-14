Royal

King Felipe shares delightful statement on receiving esteemed award

The King of Spain, Felipe, receives Doctors Honoris Causa award by the University of Coimbra

King Felipe has shared a delightful statement on receiving a prestigious award.

On Tuesday, May 13, the Spanish monarch and the President of the Italian Republic, Mr. Sergio Mattarella, were awarded Doctors Honoris Causa by the University of Coimbra, in recognition of their contribution to innovation.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Felipe shared a delightful statement on Instagram after receiving the big honour.

He penned, “This afternoon, the investiture ceremony of the King and the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, as Doctor Honoris Causa took place at the University of Coimbra (Portugal).”

The King further noted, “The solemn ceremony was held in the Sala dos Capelos, where, after answering the ceremonial question from the Rector of the University of Coimbra in Latin, the King was invested as a Doctor Honoris Causa of Law.”

Upon arrival at the university, His Majesty was welcomed by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the Rector of the University of Coimbra, Amílcar Falcão, and Marcelo.

Felipe stated in his acceptance speech for the award recognition, "If we understand that this is the time for a united Europe, not a Europe of differences; for a firm and supportive Europe, not a self-absorbed and remiss Europe."

He added, "For a Europe that is conscious and proud of what it is, for itself and for the world; if we believe in that Europe, we will have won the future.”

About award ceremony

The national anthems of Spain, Italy, and Portugal were played before the ceremony started.

King Felipe was awarded the honour after the rector asked ceremonial questions, to which he responded in Latin.

