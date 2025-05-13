Prince William presents MBE awards to ‘well-deserved’ recipients at Windsor

Prince William made a special appearance at Windsor to carry out a key duty!
On Tuesday, May 13, the Prince of Wales turned to the joint Instagram handle of his and Princess Kate to congratulate the recipients who received the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire award at Windsor Castle.
“Congratulations to everyone receiving awards at Windsor today. Your dedication, service, and achievements have made a lasting impact. This is a well-deserved celebration of all you've accomplished,” penned the future king.
Accompanying the heartfelt congratulatory message was a carousel of photographs and videos from the ceremony, held at the Castle.
The gallery opened with a snap of William with Martin Brundle, a British former racing driver and broadcaster who competed in Formula One from 1984 to 1996.
In the photo, the Prince was seen having a delightful conversation with Martin, which was followed by another photo featuring the former racing driver flaunting his distinguished award.
The collection also displayed a clips and photos of Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson receiving her MBE from Prince William.
She was honored after winning gold in the women’s 800m at the Paris Olympics last year.
Besides Martin and Keely, British broadcaster and columnist Jasmine Dotiwala, and Wipe Away Those Tears founder Jason and Gail O'Shea.
What is an MBE?
The Member of the Order of the British Empire is a British order of chivalry that is awarded by the UK’s Monarch to those who have made exceptional contribution to their community, country, or profession.