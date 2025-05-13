Prince William celebrates Martin Brundle’s ‘iconic career’ with MBE award

Prince William made a sweet effort to match Martin Brundle’s pace!
On Tuesday, May 13, the Prince of Wales marked his presence at Windsor Castle, where he represented his father, King Charles, at an important event.
The father of three presented the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award to the well-deserved recipients at the Castle, among whom, one was the British former racing driver and broadcaster, Martin Brundle.
By awarding the prestigious honour, the Royal Family recognised the former Formula One racer’s distinguished career both on and off the racetrack.
Celebrating his “iconic” career, Prince William gave a special nod to Martin through a congratulatory message on Instagram.
Taking to the Instagram Stories of his and Princess Kate’s joint account, the Prince of Wales shared a clip from the ceremony, in which he was seen awarding Martin an MBE.
“Congratulations @martinbrundlef1! Recognising a career that’s as iconic off track as it was on it,” penned William.
In another Story, the future king shared his photo with Martin from the ceremony with a playful quip, revealing how he tried to match his pace.
“You’ve got to get up very early to beat Martin Brundle, and today, the early start was at Windsor Castle,” wrote the Prince of Wales.
Prince William presents MBE awards:
Besides Martin Brundle, Prince William also presented MBE awards to Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, British broadcaster and columnist Jasmine Dotiwala, and Wipe Away Those Tears founder Jason and Gail O'Shea.