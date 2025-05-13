Royal

Kate Middleton rocks Victoria Beckham look at London event

The Princess of Wales attended the prestigious awards ceremony in London earlier this week

  May 13, 2025
Kate Middleton gave a special nod to her British Fashion Designer, Victoria Beckham, during a prestigious event in London. 

The Princess of Wales made a stylish appearance on Tuesday, May 13, to present the eighth Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. 

During the star-studded event, Kate donned a sophisticated Khaki power suit from her close pal's designer collection.

To elevate her stylish look, the mom-of-three wore a white shirt with a buttoned-up collar beneath her coat.

As reported by GB News, Prince William's life partner attended the awards gala, where the designers recognized designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices to make a positive impact on the environment. 

The 43-year-old future Queen was eager to pay a heartfelt tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II, where she wanted to follow in the legacy through her participation at the event. 

Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II in London: 

An insider told the publication that she "looks forward to continuing to do so in the years ahead." 

The award-winning designer, Patrick McDowell, expressed his gratitude for receiving the accolade from the princess, saying, "It's a huge privilege and honour." 

He also gushed over Kate's mesmerizing outfit, stating, "She also looks incredible and is a real style icon. It is extra special to receive an award from her today." 

Queen Elizabeth II visits London Fashion Week:

For those unaware, the event marked Queen Elizabeth II's first visit to London Fashion Week when she was 91.  

