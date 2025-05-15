Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark engagement speculation after telling clue

Gracie Abrams has sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, just months after she and Paul Mescal reportedly reconciled following a public fallout.
The Close To You singer ignited engagement rumours after she flashed her diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand multiple times.
Gracie Abrams and the Normal People actor have been romantically linked since June 2024 after they were spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date.
Now, the couple is making headlines for what could be the next big step in their relationship, as Gracie was recently spotted wearing a striking new piece of jewelry.
According to celebrity gossip page Deux Moi, they questioned whether they could be engaged as they shared a snap of Gracie arriving in Melbourne for her trio of concerts at the Rob Laver Arena.
The celeb page also shared a note that was by fan along with an image of the Tough Love hitmaker performing on stage in Melbourne, sporting the sparkler on her engagement finger again.
Sharing their thoughts that the pair could be heading down the aisle, they penned: “Gracie Abrams arriving in Melbourne…always THAT ring and never just A ring.”
Soon after the post went viral, the fans took to the comment section to speculate about their relationship.
One wrote, “Would bet a million dollars she’s not engaged.”
Another added, “I can’t imagine Paul wanting to settle down tbh.”
While the third added, “‘I think she just likes the ring'; 'She’s def not engaged'; 'we all know paul would much rather give an engagement ring to daisy edgar jones.’”
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal split rumours:
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal seem to be back on track after sparking split rumors earlier this year, when they were seen having a tearful argument at a London restaurant that ended with Gracie storming out.