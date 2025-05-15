YouTube to show ads at 'Peak Points' of the video

YouTube could be taking a fresh and frustrated approach for ads that users might not enjoy.
On Wednesday in New York City, the company has introduced a new ad format, which will show advertisement during "Peak Points."
The part of the video that users would find the most exciting or looking forward to would be disturbed by an ad according to Upfront presentation.
Peak Points uses Google's Gemini AI to analyse YouTube videos and identify moments it believes have the highest viewer engagement.
Aim of ads at Peak Points
The move by YouTube would benefits advertisers as it uses a tactic that aims to grab consumers attention right when they're most invested in the content.
This approach appears to be similar to a strategy called emotion-based targeting, where advertisers place ads that align with the emotions felt in the video.
It has been observed that the ads watched during emotional moment have a better chance to be remembered by the audience.
However, users might find the interruptions frustrating, prompting them to look for better options to stream content and music.
On the other hand, YouTube has announced a user friendly ad format as they debuted a shoppable product feed where users can browse and purchase items during an ad.