Ana de Armas gives first statement on Tom Cruise romance rumours

Ana de Armas finally has something special to tell about Tom Cruise amid romance rumours.
Nearly two months after being spotted with Tom on various locations of the US and Europe, Ana has spoken up on spending time with the Mission: Impossible actor.
In her appearance on Good Morning America's latest episode, the Ghosted actress lift the curtain on how her experience working with the Jerry Maguire actor while sharing an exciting update.
“It’s so much fun, and we're definitely working on a lot of things,” the 37-year-old actress noted.
Ana fuelled fans' excitement, adding, “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited.”
For the unversed, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise first sparked dating rumors in February as they stepped out for a dinner date in London over Valentine’s Day weekend.
Since then the rumoured couple has been spotted many times —including around Ana’s 37th birthday in April.
Tom further solidified the rumours with his extremely generous gesture towards Ana, which costed him a whopping £8662.
As per Daily Mail's report, the Top Gun actor spent £4,850 to give Ana a private helicopter ride to Heathrow Airport as she was set to fly to the US.
He also spent an extra £3,812 for Ana's access to the VIP Windsor Suite at the airport.
However, neither Tom nor Ana has publicly accepted or denied the reports of their romance.