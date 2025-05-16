Royal

King Charles, William mark 300 years of Order of the Bath with grand event

Prince William and King Charles commemorated 300th years of Order of the Bath services at Westminster Abbey

King Charles, William mark 300 years of Order of the Bath with grand event

King Charles and the next in line to the British throne, Prince William, commemorated the prestigious royal service at Westminster Abbey.

The Prince of Wales turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, May 16th, to release an exclusive glimpse from the 300th anniversary of the "spiritual" Order of the Bath services. 

"Celebrating the 300th anniversary of the Order of the Bath. For three centuries, the order has recognised exceptional military and civil achievements across the UK and the Commonwealth," the caption stated.

The future King continued, "The Prince of Wales was installed as Great Master of the order and five new Knights Grand Cross took their oaths during the event at Westminster Abbey."

"The order was established by George I in 1725, though its origins go back to medieval times when part of the ceremony of knighthood included a ritual bath symbolic of spiritual purification," the 42-year-old British Royal Family member concluded his post. 

What are Order of the Bath services?

For those unaware, the service for the Order of the Bath takes place every four years. The Royal Family member traditionally attends every other service (once every eight years), and The Prince of Wales, as Great Master, attends each service.

King Charles last attended the noble services as the Prince of Wales in 2022, established by his ancestor and the King of Great Britain George I, in 1725.

During the ceremony, neither Queen Camilla nor Kate Middleton was present to take part in the esteemed British Chivalry. 

Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud

Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud

Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk

Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills

Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills
Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry out of new season of 'With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle keeps Prince Harry out of new season of 'With Love, Meghan'
Prince William to make high-profile appearance after assuming major royal role
Prince William to make high-profile appearance after assuming major royal role
Princess Charlene mourns tragic loss after celebrating her twins’ First Communion
Princess Charlene mourns tragic loss after celebrating her twins’ First Communion
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever
Kate Middleton closes doors on Meghan despite reconciliation calls from Harry
Kate Middleton closes doors on Meghan despite reconciliation calls from Harry
Prince William, Kate Middleton head to Glasgow for high-profile royal trip
Prince William, Kate Middleton head to Glasgow for high-profile royal trip
Zara Tindall’s husband shares sweet peek into their sporty ‘breakfast date’
Zara Tindall’s husband shares sweet peek into their sporty ‘breakfast date’
Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking
Prince William receives new Royal title previously held by King Charles
Prince William receives new Royal title previously held by King Charles
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had dinner with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had dinner with Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?
Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene
Prince Albert makes surprising confession about wife Princess Charlene