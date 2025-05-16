King Charles, William mark 300 years of Order of the Bath with grand event

King Charles and the next in line to the British throne, Prince William, commemorated the prestigious royal service at Westminster Abbey.
The Prince of Wales turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, May 16th, to release an exclusive glimpse from the 300th anniversary of the "spiritual" Order of the Bath services.
"Celebrating the 300th anniversary of the Order of the Bath. For three centuries, the order has recognised exceptional military and civil achievements across the UK and the Commonwealth," the caption stated.
The future King continued, "The Prince of Wales was installed as Great Master of the order and five new Knights Grand Cross took their oaths during the event at Westminster Abbey."
"The order was established by George I in 1725, though its origins go back to medieval times when part of the ceremony of knighthood included a ritual bath symbolic of spiritual purification," the 42-year-old British Royal Family member concluded his post.
What are Order of the Bath services?
For those unaware, the service for the Order of the Bath takes place every four years. The Royal Family member traditionally attends every other service (once every eight years), and The Prince of Wales, as Great Master, attends each service.
King Charles last attended the noble services as the Prince of Wales in 2022, established by his ancestor and the King of Great Britain George I, in 1725.
During the ceremony, neither Queen Camilla nor Kate Middleton was present to take part in the esteemed British Chivalry.