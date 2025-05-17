Entertainment

Duchess of Gloucester hosts special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, is the wife of Prince Richard, first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II

  • May 17, 2025
It’s party time at Buckingham Palace!

On Friday, May 16, the British Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share an update about the latest activity at King Charles’s residence.

In the post, the Royals shared that Brigitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, hosted a special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace for the Not Forgotten Association.

The Duchess of Gloucester is the wife of the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, who is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“A wonderful afternoon spent with @The.Not.Forgotten,” read the post’s caption, adding, “Today, the annual Garden Party for the Not Forgotten Association was held in Buckingham Palace.”

The statement continued, “The Association supports those who have served in the Armed Forces and are living with injury, illness or isolation.”

“Hosted by The Duchess of Gloucester, veterans, current Army, Navy and RAF personnel and their guests were invited in recognition of their service,” concluded the caption.

Accompanying the statement was a carousel of sweet photographs from the Garden Party, capturing joyful moments.

The gallery opened with a beautiful portrait of the Duchess, flashing a sweet smile as she posed for the camera.

For the special event, Brigitte wore a sophisticated, cream-coloured outfit, complemented by an adorable hat and a two-strand pearl necklace.

She also wore matching gloves and held a vivid bouquet of flowers.

About Brigitte, the Duchess of Gloucester:

Brigitte, born on June 20, 1946, is a Danish-born member of the British Royal Family and holds the title of Duchess of Gloucester as the wife of Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester.

