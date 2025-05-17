Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss

Jennifer Aniston has offered condolences to Julia Roberts after she announced the death of her legendary 19-year-old dog Myrtle in an emotional post.
The Pretty Woman actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, May 16 to share the devasting news with her nearly 12 million followers.
She shared an adorable photo of the 19-year-old pooch, who could be seen sitting on a colorful blanket outdoors on a sunny day.
"Our Myrtle. A Legend. 2006-2025," Roberts wrote along the photo with a crown emoji.
Robert’s husband Daniel Moder, whom she tied the knot in 2002, also shared a special tribute to their beloved companion.
"The definition of Fierce Loyalty, even if she bit the pizza man once. RIP Mytlle…aka Myrtle Von Mertzenberger," he wrote his own Instagram.
The Leave the World Behind star and Moder adopted the dog two years after welcoming 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004.
Soon after the announcement of devasting news, many fans including Jennifer Aniston rushed to comment section to extend their heartfelt condolences.
“I’m so so sorry. I love you all and always here,” the Friends actor wrote.
Meanwhile, a user penned, “So so sorry for your loss!!”
“Heartbroken. I love you all,” the third added.
Julia Robert’s work front
Julia Roberts will next seen in After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino.
Besides Roberts, the thriller film also stars Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Chlöe Sevigny and more.