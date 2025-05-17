Angelina Jolie makes glamourous return to Cannes after 14-year hiatus

Angelina Jolie has made a triumphant return to Cannes Film Festival after a 14-year hiatus.
The ex-wife of Brad Pitt attended the premiere of Eddington at the Cannes on Friday, May 16.
She donned an elegant Brunello Cucinelli's embroidered strapless nude gown for the event, held at Palais des Festivals.
Besides Angelina, Natalie Portman, Julia Garner and Emma Stone were also in attendance at the event.
After the premiere, the Maria actress made a dazzling appearance at Cannes Film Festival's Chopard Trophy Awards ceremony.
Angelina graced a white floor length gown for the starry event held at Carlton Beach.
The stunning dress featured a cape style sleeve on one side and perfectly hugged her slender figure as she walked along the carpet.
For the accessories, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star opted for a set of diamond jewellery, including drop pendant earrings and a silver bracelet.
She elevated her glamorous look light makeup, including a rosy pink lip while leaving her hair down.
Angelina was named "the godmother" for the Trophée Chopard dinner, where she will hand out the event's namesake award to rising actors Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett during the ceremony.
Angelina Jolie’s previous Cannes appearances
Angelia Jolie has attended Cannes Film Festival after nearly 15 years. The legendary actress last graced the prestigious event in 2011, when she attended the Tree of Life premiere with her then-husband Brad Pitt.