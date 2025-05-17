Prince Harry misses major milestone as King Charles celebrates big honour

Prince Harry has failed to achieved a key milestones amid the never-ending Royal Family drama and wife's Meghan Markle's Netflix ventures.
The Sunday Times revealed the annual list of richest people in the UK, and Harry did not make cut in the 40 Under 40 Rich List.
With his £45 million net worth, the 40-year-old missed his last chance to secure the spot as the cut-off fortune was £100 million.
The list named many celebrities as the richest individual in the UK including Harry Styles and Dua Lipa, who is the youngest person on the list at the age of 29 with the total net worth of around £104 million.
Furthermore, the massive blow to Harry came after it was revealed that his father King Charles III's net worth has increased by £30 million to £640 million this year.
Despite the total number of billionaires seeing a decline from 165 to 156 this year, the monarch's wealth has seen an astonishing growth.
King Charles leaves his mother behind
The King has also left his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's behind when it comes to fortune as the new figures estimate Charles to be worth £270 million more than his mother.
Notably, the Queen was said to be worth £370 million in 2022 compared to Charles' current fortune of £640 million.
Richest people in the UK
Here's a list of top five richest people in the UK according to the Sunday Times.
1. Gopi Hinduja and family (£37.2 billion)
2. David and Simon Reuben and family (£26.87 billion)
3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik (£25.73 billion)
4. Sir James Dyson and family (£20.8 billion)
5. Idan Ofer (£20.12 billion)