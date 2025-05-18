Sports

Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash

Robert Griffin III weighs in on Caitlin Clark's Flagrant Foul against Angel Reese’ Chicago Sky

Robert Griffin III believes that Angel Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark following their encounter in Saturday's game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever.

During the matchup, Reese found herself wide open at the basket without anyone defending her. As a result, Clark took it upon herself to commit a hard take foul on Reese, which had the officials step in to prevent any further escalation.

The officiating crew assessed Clark with a Flagrant 1 foul, which gave the Sky two free throws and possession of the ball. Griffin witnessed the foul, taking time out of his day to provide his thoughts on Clark and Reese via social media.

“After watching Caitlin Clark’s flagrant foul on Angel Reese and the aftermath, there is no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate,” Griffin said.

The Sky began the 2025 season with a 93-58 blowout loss to Clark's Fever squad. They struggled to keep up with Indiana's explosive offense, failing to score 20 points throughout all four quarters.

