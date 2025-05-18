Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role

Just a day after taking a significant new role within one of King Charles III’s most cherished initiatives, Princess Eugenie made an unannounced visit to a hospital.
The daughter of Sarah Ferguson paid a visit to Horatio’s Garden at Salisbury Hospital on Saturday.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 18, the princess, who is a patron of the charity Horatio’s Garden, shared heartfelt glimpses into her visit with sweet note.
In the video, Princess Eugenie could be seen wearing an elegant olive dress as she met with patients and staff of the hospital.
“Visiting @horatiosgarden in Salisbury Hospital was so special @horstionsgarden is a charity that builds gardens in hospital spinal centres around the UK and provide a much needed space for patients to enjoy nature in an accessible way,” she wrote on the caption.
King Charles’ niece continued, “To listen to some of the life changing stories these patients go through and the long road to recovery really highlights just how important having access to nature and a healing activities to do in times of trauma.”
“Supporting these charities can help touch the lives of patients in need for care,” se added.
Princess Eugenie’s visit comes shortly she appointed to a new position within The King’s Foundation.
Princess Eugenie’s new role in The King’s Foundation
In her new role The King’s Foundation, Princess Eugenie will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of the Royal project.