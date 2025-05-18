Royal

Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role

Princess Eugenie’s hospital visit comes shortly she took major new role in project close to King Charles’ heart

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role

Just a day after taking a significant new role within one of King Charles III’s most cherished initiatives, Princess Eugenie made an unannounced visit to a hospital.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson paid a visit to Horatio’s Garden at Salisbury Hospital on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 18, the princess, who is a patron of the charity Horatio’s Garden, shared heartfelt glimpses into her visit with sweet note.

In the video, Princess Eugenie could be seen wearing an elegant olive dress as she met with patients and staff of the hospital.

“Visiting @horatiosgarden in Salisbury Hospital was so special @horstionsgarden is a charity that builds gardens in hospital spinal centres around the UK and provide a much needed space for patients to enjoy nature in an accessible way,” she wrote on the caption.

King Charles’ niece continued, “To listen to some of the life changing stories these patients go through and the long road to recovery really highlights just how important having access to nature and a healing activities to do in times of trauma.”

“Supporting these charities can help touch the lives of patients in need for care,” se added.

Princess Eugenie’s visit comes shortly she appointed to a new position within The King’s Foundation.


Princess Eugenie’s new role in The King’s Foundation

In her new role The King’s Foundation, Princess Eugenie will mentor a group of young creatives selected for the foundation’s “35 Under 35” initiative, which is planned to celebrate the milestone 35th anniversary of the Royal project.

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury

P!nk recieves formal apology from husband Carey Hart following his brutal injury
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral

King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama

Gigi Hadid reveals where she stands amid Taylor Swift, Blake Lively drama
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI

Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold
King Charles puts Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'royal warrants' on hold
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
King Charles entrusts Princess Eugenie with key role in his cherished project
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Queen Mary honours Aussie students as Denmark–Australia ties shine at key event
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry received major blow from late Queen Elizabeth on his wedding
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham gear up for high-profile comeback push