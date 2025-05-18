Royal

Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss

King Frederik and King Carl Gustaf expressed a deep sorrow following the death of their beloved family member

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Swedish, Danish Monarchies in mourning over big family loss
Swedish, Danish Monarchies in mourning over big family loss

The Swedish and Danish royal families are in mourning following the death of a close family member.

As per Hello Magazine, King Frederik and King Carl Gustaf expressed a deep sorrow following the death of Countess Marianne Bernadotte on Friday.

The royal was 100 at the time of her passing.

The news was confirmed by the Swedish palace who paid tribute to Marianne.

According to the statement, the Swedish Royal family recognized her dedication to promoting research and care for those living with dementia, visual impairments in children, and various disabilities.

The late royal had a strong interest in pediatric eye care and, in 1989, co-founded the Sigvard and Marianne Bernadotte Research Foundation for Paediatric Eye Care with her late husband, Count Sigvard Bernadotte.

The Countess has also served as an honorary chair of the Swedish Dyslexia Association and Swedish Dyslexia Foundation.

Countess Marianne Bernadotte also embraced her late husband's artistic legacy, creating clothing designs showcased in Swedish exhibitions.

She always garnered global attention with her distinct style including being named one of the ten best-dressed women in the world.

In a statement, Carl Gustaf said: "With great sadness today I received the news that my sister, Princess Birgitta, has passed away.”

The Swedish king said, "My sister was a colourful and forthright person who will be deeply missed by me and my family. Together with my entire family, today I send my condolences to Princess Birgitta's children and grandchildren."

King Frederik, King Carl Gustaf relation with late Countess Marianne

To note, Countess Marianne was King Carl Gustaf's last surviving aunt, and the royal was also the aunt of Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Greece's Queen Anne-Marie.

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud
Meghan Markle cut ties with former 'Vogue' editor after big feud
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
Princess Eugenie discusses childhood spinal surgery during recent hospital visit
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
King Frederik, Queen Mary break silence after attending key royal funeral
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Princess Eugenie makes sudden visit to hospital after taking key royal role
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
Prince William breaks silence after solo appearance at FA Cup final
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
King Charles, Queen Camilla gear up for landmark Caribbean visit next year
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles