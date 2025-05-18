Swedish, Danish royal families in mourning over big family loss

The Swedish and Danish royal families are in mourning following the death of a close family member.
As per Hello Magazine, King Frederik and King Carl Gustaf expressed a deep sorrow following the death of Countess Marianne Bernadotte on Friday.
The royal was 100 at the time of her passing.
The news was confirmed by the Swedish palace who paid tribute to Marianne.
According to the statement, the Swedish Royal family recognized her dedication to promoting research and care for those living with dementia, visual impairments in children, and various disabilities.
The late royal had a strong interest in pediatric eye care and, in 1989, co-founded the Sigvard and Marianne Bernadotte Research Foundation for Paediatric Eye Care with her late husband, Count Sigvard Bernadotte.
The Countess has also served as an honorary chair of the Swedish Dyslexia Association and Swedish Dyslexia Foundation.
Countess Marianne Bernadotte also embraced her late husband's artistic legacy, creating clothing designs showcased in Swedish exhibitions.
She always garnered global attention with her distinct style including being named one of the ten best-dressed women in the world.
King Frederik, King Carl Gustaf relation with late Countess Marianne
To note, Countess Marianne was King Carl Gustaf's last surviving aunt, and the royal was also the aunt of Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Greece's Queen Anne-Marie.