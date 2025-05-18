Prince William breaks silence on his most devastating life experience amid family feud

Prince William has opened up about the profound grief of losing his mother, Princess Diana, calling it the “worst pain” he will ever endure.
While conversing at an event held the merging of the non-profit organisations: Child Bereavement UK, which he has served a patron on since 2009, and Winston’s Wish, the Prince of Wales spoke about his worst pain.
"Grief is the very worst pain any child or parent will ever endure,” William began in his heartbreaking address.
He continued, “While we cannot prevent these losses, we can ensure that every possible type of expert support and care is given to help rebuild the lives of those affected.”
William gushed over the charity, he said, “In my 16 years as patron of Child Bereavement U.K., I have seen the life-changing impact of their work and how the support, care and compassion provided protects the long-term health and well being of those living with loss.”
"I have also seen the growing need for support of this kind, and it is because of this increasing demand that I am delighted that Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish are joining forces to expand their impact,” he added.
“They have recognised that together they can do so much more, and I commend them both for taking this bold step to reach more people and help to reduce the long-term challenges that unresolved grief can cause,” William concluded.
Princess Diana Death:
To note, Prince William disclosed his pain after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in 1997 when he was just 15-years-old.