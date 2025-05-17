King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty

King Charles and Prince Edward made a delightful public appearance.
On Saturday, May 17, the British Monarch and his younger brother stepped out together in a rare joint appearance to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show, reported GB News.
At the event, the King was captured debuting a relaxed look. He wore a grey suit layered over a white shirt and complemented by a blue-and-green striped tiw.
The Monarch also wore a pair of stylish sunglasses that featured “tortoiseshell frames with reflective olive-green lenses.”
Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh radiated charm in a green suit, paired with a blue tie.
The Royal brothers strolled together at the venue and spoke to the show attendees at the cheerful annual event.
Charles and Edward's this sighting comes before the Duke performs a major royal duty on the King's behalf.
Prince Edward’s major royal duty:
This outing by King Charles and Prince Edward comes just a day before the Duke makes an appearance at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration at Rome’s St. Peter’s Square on May 18, 2025.
The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the responsibility of representing the Monarch at the ceremony.
About the Royal Windsor Horse Show:
The Royal Windsor Horse Show is held annually in Windsor Home Park since 1943, and marks a five-day event in either May or June.
It is the largest outdoor horse show in the United Kingdom and hosts “international competition for dressage, show jumping, carriage driving and endurance riding,” attracting over 50,000 visitors each year.
The show was deeply cherished by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was an equestrian enthusiast.