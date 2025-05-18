Royal

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

Span’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia share photographs from their meeting with Pope Leo XIV at his inauguration ceremony

  • May 18, 2025
King Felipe and Queen Letizia are rooting for the newly-installed Pope Leo XIV!

On Sunday, May 18, the Spanish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share a carousel of photographs from the Monarch and Queen Consort’s appearance at the inaugural mass of the new Pope.

Accompanying the gallery of images was a sweet caption in which the Royal Couple conveyed best wishes to Pope Leo on behalf of Spanish people, government, and the Royal Family.

Wishing Leo a “venturous” pontificate, the Royals noted, “The Kings attend the Commencement Mass of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leon XIV held in the Plaza de San Pedro (Vatican City) and convey the best wishes on behalf of the Spanish people, the Government and the Royal Family for a venturous pontificate and who hope to see you soon in Spain.”

In the collection of snaps, the Palace shared delightful photos of King Felipe and Queen Letizia from the ceremony.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s look for Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration:

At the ceremony, King Felipe looked handsome in his navy blue military uniform that was adorned with god details, a light blue sash, a red belt, a medal bar and several stars, representing his royal and military honours.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia radiated regal charm in a long-sleeved white dress complemented by a white veil draped over her head, a matching handbag, and beige heels.

