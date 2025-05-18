Royal

Meghan Markle shares joyful 'Sunday' celebrations ahead of new Netflix show

The Duchess of Sussex exclusively released weekend bliss with a heartfelt Instagram post

Meghan Markle has given a delightful update on her weekend bliss ahead of her upcoming new season of Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex offered an exclusive glimpse of her low-key Sunday celebrations among her fans and well-wishers.

In the brief footage, Meghan is seen beaming with joy, showing herself smelling brightly coloured flowers while arranging them side by side.

She simply wrote, "Happy Sunday, friends," and included a bouquet emoji in the caption.

As Meghan's post gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating that the Sunday celebrations glimpses appeared to be of her new season of her forthcoming Netflix show.

For those unaware, in the first installment of the season, the mom-of-two showed off her cooking skills and gardening expertise.

The former actress launched her first season of With Love, Meghan, in March this year, in which she hosted her close industry pals in the show. 

Meghan Markle announces new season of With Love, Meghan: 

Shortly after the release of the series, Meghan announced that the show had been renewed for another season, which will be released in spring 2025. 

At the time, the mom-of-two took to her Instagram account alongside a special video, captioning, "Lettuce romaine calm... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!" 

Meghan Markle has not officially revealed the additional details of her new season of With Love, Meghan

