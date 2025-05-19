Apple to launch AirPods with built-in camera next year: Report

Apple is reportedly working on making significant upgrades to AirPods till 2026.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared details about Apple's roadmap for the AirPods lineup.
The company refreshed its AirPods lineup last year with the introduction of AirPods 4 — a product which also finally brought active noise cancellation (ANC) to the base TWS earbuds.
Apple to launch upgraded AirPods
Kuo indicated that Apple is developing a lighter version of the AirPods Max and the purported product could make it to the mass production stage in 2027
In addition to upgrades to existing products, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also tipped to introduce a new product — AirPods with built-in IR cameras.
According to Kuo, the expected device may also enter mass production next year.
Previously, the analyst claimed that the IR cameras may enhance the audio experience.
With the ability to detect environmental changes, the AirPods could allow more gestures.
The built-in camera on the TWS earbuds is hinted at to enable “in-air gesture” control, and the device may also support hand movements.
It is worth noting that the upcoming Apple AirPods are teased to deliver an enhanced spatial audio experience with Apple's Vision Pro spatial headset.