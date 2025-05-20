Nicole Kidman basks in sunset bliss with pal Pedro Pascal at French Riviera

With a cozy atmosphere and sunset bliss, Nicole Kidman and Pedro Pascal’s new outing is all about warm aesthetics!
After making show-stopping appearances at the star-studded 2025 Cannes Film Festival in France, the Babygirl starlet and Gladiator II actor were spotted enjoying a pleasant moment together on the iconic French Riviera on Monday, May 19, 2025.
On the beautiful Mediterranean coastline, the 57-year-old Australian-American actress turned up the heat by stripping down to her swimmers for a refreshing dip in the sea, reported Daily Mail.
In a photograph shared by the outlet, Nicole was seen rocking a full-sleeved black bathing suit as she enjoyed the captivating sights from the coastline.
In another shot, the Big Little Lies actress was captured sitting across Pedro Pascal, extending her hand towards him as he gently clasped it in a friendly exchange.
While Nicole radiated elegance in a black coat with her wavy blonde tresses styled in a messy bun, The Last of Us star looked handsome in a black T-shirt layered under a pink sweater.
Meanwhile, the warm sunset and crystal-clear water in the background added a cozy, aesthetic touch to the photo.
Cannes Film Festival 2025:
The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is being held from May 13 to 24, 2025, in Cannes, France. The event brings together numerous notable stars from the entertainment industry under one roof, making it a truly glamorous affair.