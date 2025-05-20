Jennifer Lawrence ignites Oscars 2026 buzz after wowing at Cannes 2025

After mesmerizing audience with her brilliant performance in the new film, Die, My Love, at 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence may be on a track for a triumphant comeback at the Oscars 2026!
In the psychological drama film, the 34-year-old American actress plays the role of Grace, a struggling mother who is going thorugh postpartum depression and subsequent psychosis.
With her outstanding acting in the movie, the Passengers starlet won immense praise from audience and critics alike, igniting buzz of her major comeback at the upcoming Academy Awards for 2026.
Lawrence, who had been nominated at the Oscars four times, has only won a Best Actress award in 2013 for her movie Silver Linings Playbook.
Moreover, it has been over a decade since her last Academy Awards nomination.
But, after her success at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the No Hard Feelings actress could once again take the spotlight at the Oscars, as her movie has garnered positive reviews.
Expressing hope for Jennifer Lawrence’s nomination at Oscars 2026, Vogue’s Radhida Seth called the actress’s performance “pure Oscar bait.
“Several critics at Cannes have already labeled her as one to watch ahead of the 2026 Oscars, and if an effective comeback narrative is constructed (it’s been a staggering 12 years since her Academy Award win and a decade since her last nomination), then I could certainly see it—despite its outlandishness, her turn is pure Oscar bait,” she stated.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Die, My Love:
Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the 2025 American psychological film, Die, My Love, stars Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte, and Marcus Della Rosa.
It was released on May 17, 2025, at Cannes Film Festival.