Entertainment

Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri

Tom Cruise had long been estranged from his daughter Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Tom Cruise sidesteps Fathers Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri
Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri

Tom Cruise’s estrangement from his daughter Suri is no secret and his recent response to a Father's Day question made it even more public.

During the premiere of his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in NYC on Monday, the legendary actor seemingly caught off guard by an unexpected question.

“Father's Day is just around the corner. What would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?” a E! News journalist asked the actor.

Dodging the question, Tom awkwardly replied, "You know...” before shaking his head and diverting his attention.

“Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventures, having a great time," he answered, offering no mention of his children.

The awkward moment quickly drew attention online, with many fans rushing to comment section to express their feeling.

“Making movies? That's definitely not a Dad activity. His loss,” one YouTube user commented.

While another wrote, “Seeing the daughter he has abandoned for a decade perhaps?”

“A simple question about Father's Day and he can't answer it. He has gotten to a point where all he can talk about is movies and his love of movies. What about being a parent, Tom? There was a time when that was important to you. Sad for this man,” the third added.

Tom Cruise relationship with his three kids

Tom Cruise is said to have close relationship with his elder daughter Isabella, and son Connor, both of whom he adopted with his then-second wife Nicole Kidman.

However, he has long been estranged from his youngest daughter Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. 

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role

Queen Mary issues first statement after Prince Christian’s new role
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession

Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party

Princess Kate shines like sun in butter-yellow dress at royal garden party
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' announces surprising cast for upcoming seasons
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Why Jennifer Garner got into heated debate with Ben Affleck daughter?
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Jimmy Kimmel announces new addition to family
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Blake Lively faces 'insane, toxic' workplace allegations by ex-employees
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
Ed Sheeran makes major confession about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s marriage
Ed Sheeran makes major confession about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s marriage
Hailey Bieber clears air about Justin Bieber divorce rumours: 'It’s crazy'
Hailey Bieber clears air about Justin Bieber divorce rumours: 'It’s crazy'