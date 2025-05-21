Tom Cruise sidesteps Father's Day question amid estrangement with daughter Suri

Tom Cruise’s estrangement from his daughter Suri is no secret and his recent response to a Father's Day question made it even more public.
During the premiere of his latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in NYC on Monday, the legendary actor seemingly caught off guard by an unexpected question.
“Father's Day is just around the corner. What would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?” a E! News journalist asked the actor.
Dodging the question, Tom awkwardly replied, "You know...” before shaking his head and diverting his attention.
“Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventures, having a great time," he answered, offering no mention of his children.
The awkward moment quickly drew attention online, with many fans rushing to comment section to express their feeling.
“Making movies? That's definitely not a Dad activity. His loss,” one YouTube user commented.
While another wrote, “Seeing the daughter he has abandoned for a decade perhaps?”
“A simple question about Father's Day and he can't answer it. He has gotten to a point where all he can talk about is movies and his love of movies. What about being a parent, Tom? There was a time when that was important to you. Sad for this man,” the third added.
Tom Cruise relationship with his three kids
Tom Cruise is said to have close relationship with his elder daughter Isabella, and son Connor, both of whom he adopted with his then-second wife Nicole Kidman.
However, he has long been estranged from his youngest daughter Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.