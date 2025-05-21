King Charles reveals exciting new details of Canada tour with Queen Camilla

Royal

King Charles and Queen Consort will visit Canada to attend the State Opening of Parliament on May 26 and 27

  May 21, 2025
The Buckingham Palace has unveiled exciting new details of King Charles' upcoming Canada tour with Queen Camilla.

As per the previous reports, the king and queen are set to embark on a royal trip to Canada from May 26th to 27th, to attend the State Opening of Parliament.

Now, taking to its Instagram account on Wednesday, May 21, King Charles' office shared further details of his first visit to Canada as sovereign.  

"On arrival in Ottawa, Their Majesties will join a community event showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Canada," the palace shared.

It continued, "At Rideau Hall, His Majesty will hold audiences with the Governor General and Prime Minister Mark Carney. Her Majesty will be sworn in as a member of the Canadian Privy Council."

"As Head of State in Canada, The King will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, accompanied by The Queen," the palace added.


King Charles’ previous visits to Canada

King Charles has visited Canada 19 times previously while Queen Camilla has five times.

The upcoming tour will mark as the king’s 20th official visit to Canada and his first as Sovereign.

King Charles was originally scheduled to travel to the Great White North in 2024 but the trip was postponed because of his cancer diagnosis.

