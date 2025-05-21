Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates after Kate's nature series 

Meghan Markle recently disclosed her passion for gardening after her sister-in-law Kate Middleton released a nature series.
The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled some of her gardening tips during the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, alongside the CEO of global lifestyle brand, Cassandra Thurswell.
Markle explained her interest in the cultivation of plants and different types of flowers, saying, "OK, so I think you guys know, I really like being in the garden, and running a business, funnily enough, it's a lot like gardening."
"Some seasons are for blooming. Others are for planting seeds, but most of the work, especially early on, tending to the soil," the 43-year-old British Royal Family member elaborated.
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening escalates:
The mom-of-two further highlighted the significance of foundations in business development, stating that gardening and respecting nature are the first steps in a growing process from which everything flourishes.
Kate Middleton release Mother Nature seriess after her cancer journey:
The Duchess made these remarks after the future Queen recently released the first teaser of her Mother Nature video series.
Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Wales shared her close connection with Mother Nature that helped her healing during the tough journey of her cancer treatment.
"This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body, and spirit," Middleton captioned her post.
She continued, "As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance."
"The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us, and each other. C," the mom-of-three concluded.
Meghan Markle's passion for gardening and Kate Middleton’s Mother Nature series created an interesting parallel between the British Royal Family members.