Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son set to make first solo royal outing

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit welcomed Prince Sverre Magnus December 3, 2005

  • May 21, 2025
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son has all grown up!

Prince Sverre Magnus is set to make first solo outing to carry out a rare public engagement next week.

The 19-year-old prince will attend a reception at the government's representative residence for the Norwegian squad and support staff at the Special Olympics World Games in Turin 2025.

Although, Sverre Magnus is not expected to carry out full-time duties, he has become more involved with royal engagements in recent months.

On Last Saturday, the Norwegian royal joined his parents and older sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, on Norway's national day.

While, earlier this month, the young prince accompanied his mother for the football match between Bodø/Glimt and Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Sverre Magnus also cheered on the national squad with Mette-Marit at he 29th Men's World Handball Championship 2025 in Oslo in January.

About Prince Sverre Magnus

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who tied the knot on August 25, 2001, welcomed Prince Sverre Magnus December 3, 2005.

He is currently third in line to Norway's throne behind his sister, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and his father.

Prince Sverre Magnus began his early education at kindergarten in Asker and later attended Jansløkka elementary school and Oslo Montessori school.

He graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo last summer.

