Sports

GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch

GTA 6's advancement will enhance replay value and game longevity

GTA 6 new leaks have sparked debates among gamers, hinting that Grand Theft Auto VI will have a main campaign story that is around 45 to 50 hours long.

According to several GTA 6 leaks, this timing puts it between the time taken by past Rockstar games, with GTA V taking around 32 hours and Red Dead Redemption 2 going up to 60 hours.

The game's location in the vast, neon-lit Vice City, along with its dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, implies a deep narrative experience.

Although this is less than the 60-hour narrative in Red Dead Redemption 2, it is equivalent to the 32-hour story of GTA V.

GTA 6 rumors to add additional advanced content

Although the length of the primary campaign may be more compact, GTA 6 would reportedly provide an abundance of side activities and content.

GTA 6 leaks suggested dynamic missions, decision-based gameplay, and an enormous open world with several cities.

This advancement will greatly improve replay value and game longevity.

Moreover, the online feature of the game, an advancement of GTA Online, is expected to provide expansive multiplayer options.

This mode could play host to hundreds of more gameplay hours, for both single-player and those in search of cooperative quests.

GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch

Rockstar's emphasis on presenting a slick, interactive experience can be seen in their strategy for GTA 6.

GTA 6 release date

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be launched on May 26, 2025. 

French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
Roland-Garros is the second Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Hamilton's Monaco move back in focus as grand prix returns
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Developer LEVEL5 has promised to provide additional details leading up to launch of Fantasy Life i
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz to join elite tennis club with Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place next month
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG quality of life improvements are expected to improve overall player experience
David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
Gary Neville and David Beckham, in a major move, finalise a deal to take over Salford City
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah ended Manchester City’s streak of players winning the award for the last four consecutive seasons
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
Rockstar Games has shared tons of information about actors and actresses of upcoming GTA 6
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Moya believes the era of the ‘Big Three’ cannot be repeated again in tennis
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Switch 2 has new Pro Controller, which comes with everything you would expect based on refreshed Joy-Con 2
Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start
Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start
Lewis Hamilton finishes third during Friday’s practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix