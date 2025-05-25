GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch

GTA 6 new leaks have sparked debates among gamers, hinting that Grand Theft Auto VI will have a main campaign story that is around 45 to 50 hours long.
According to several GTA 6 leaks, this timing puts it between the time taken by past Rockstar games, with GTA V taking around 32 hours and Red Dead Redemption 2 going up to 60 hours.
The game's location in the vast, neon-lit Vice City, along with its dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, implies a deep narrative experience.
Although this is less than the 60-hour narrative in Red Dead Redemption 2, it is equivalent to the 32-hour story of GTA V.
GTA 6 rumors to add additional advanced content
Although the length of the primary campaign may be more compact, GTA 6 would reportedly provide an abundance of side activities and content.
GTA 6 leaks suggested dynamic missions, decision-based gameplay, and an enormous open world with several cities.
This advancement will greatly improve replay value and game longevity.
Moreover, the online feature of the game, an advancement of GTA Online, is expected to provide expansive multiplayer options.
This mode could play host to hundreds of more gameplay hours, for both single-player and those in search of cooperative quests.
Rockstar's emphasis on presenting a slick, interactive experience can be seen in their strategy for GTA 6.
GTA 6 release date
Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be launched on May 26, 2025.