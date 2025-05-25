Sports

French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros

Roland-Garros is the second Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Professional tennis is in a rather funky place at the moment. On the men's side, top-ranked Jannik Sinner just came off a three-month doping suspension that, while almost certainly a no-fault issue on his part, left a void atop the sport.

No one really took advantage of Sinner's absence. Alexander Zverev had a chance to move to No. 1 but lost before the semifinals in seven of eight tournaments and fell to third. All-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic has struggled as well.

On the women's side, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva have reached a combined eight finals in Slams or 1000-level events in 2025.

But Roland Garros is typically Iga Swiatek's purview; the 23-year-old has won four French Opens -- matching Rafael Nadal's early-career pace -- but dealt with her own no-fault doping suspension in the fall, and she has already lost as many matches in 2025 (nine) as she did in 2024.

GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6's advancement will enhance replay value and game longevity
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Hamilton's Monaco move back in focus as grand prix returns
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Developer LEVEL5 has promised to provide additional details leading up to launch of Fantasy Life i
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz to join elite tennis club with Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place next month
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG quality of life improvements are expected to improve overall player experience
David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
Gary Neville and David Beckham, in a major move, finalise a deal to take over Salford City
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah ended Manchester City’s streak of players winning the award for the last four consecutive seasons
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
Rockstar Games has shared tons of information about actors and actresses of upcoming GTA 6
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Moya believes the era of the ‘Big Three’ cannot be repeated again in tennis
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Switch 2 has new Pro Controller, which comes with everything you would expect based on refreshed Joy-Con 2
Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start
Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start
Lewis Hamilton finishes third during Friday’s practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix