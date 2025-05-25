French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros

Professional tennis is in a rather funky place at the moment. On the men's side, top-ranked Jannik Sinner just came off a three-month doping suspension that, while almost certainly a no-fault issue on his part, left a void atop the sport.
No one really took advantage of Sinner's absence. Alexander Zverev had a chance to move to No. 1 but lost before the semifinals in seven of eight tournaments and fell to third. All-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic has struggled as well.
On the women's side, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva have reached a combined eight finals in Slams or 1000-level events in 2025.
But Roland Garros is typically Iga Swiatek's purview; the 23-year-old has won four French Opens -- matching Rafael Nadal's early-career pace -- but dealt with her own no-fault doping suspension in the fall, and she has already lost as many matches in 2025 (nine) as she did in 2024.