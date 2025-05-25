Monaco GP: Lando Norris claims first win after mastering new tyre rule

Lando Norris from McLaren won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time on Sunday, May 25.
He managed the challenges of a new rule that made drivers use three different sets of tyres during the race.
Starting first in the race, Norris stayed in control and managed these tyre changes successfully.
With this victory, he is now only three points behind his teammate Oscar Piastri, who is leading the championship.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished the race in second place. Piastri, finished third, ahead of Max Verstappen from Red Bull, while Lewis Hamilton from Ferrari finished in fifth place.
Norris was under a lot of pressure from Leclerc near the end of the race as Verstappen, who was ahead, slowed down and made it easier for Leclerc to close the gap.
Even though, Leclerc managed to got close, he couldn't overtake Norris.
After winning the race, the 25-year-old shared, "It feels amazing. It's a long, gruelling race, but good fun. We could push for much of the race."
He added, "The last quarter was stressful with Leclerc behind and Max ahead, but we won in Monaco. This is what I dreamed of when I was a kid, so I achieved one of my dreams."
Meanwhile, George Russel finished the race in 11th place after receiving a drive-through penalty as he went off the track and cut a corner, probably out of frustration since he was stuck behind the slower Williams driver and couldn't overtake them.
What's next?
The European triple-header, a series of three races in row, will finish with the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend.
It will be final time this race is held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya because, starting in 2026, the Spanish Grand Prix will move to a new location in Madrid.