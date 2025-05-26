Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood

Kourtney Kardashian makes surprising appearance on 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the key role their parents played in building strong faith.

The Poosh founder recently appeared on Khloé in Wonder Land podcast and talked about “beautiful” childhood.

Khloé and Kourtney are both proud christians as they were “ raised by a Christian father and mother who both modeled such beautiful relationships with Jesus.”

The caption of the post read, “In Jesus’ name … this part of the podcast didn’t get super deep on the subject of faith because I feel like we know so much about about each other as sisters that it’s hard to imagine what others don’t know.”


It continued, “We were raised with a Christian father and mother who both modeled such beautiful relationships with Jesus and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to carry on those traditions and share that faith with my own children.”

Travis Barker’s wife revealed that she wants to start bible study session at her home, to which the Good American founder admitted that she would like to join.

Kourtney also shared that she tries to read bible daily to show her “devotion” towards God.

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney’s siblings:

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian share two more siblings; Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. They also share two-half sisters; Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

