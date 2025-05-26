Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break

Drake has set the internet ablaze by announcing OVO Fest is returning this year.
Over the weekend, the God's Plan singer made a surprising guest appearance during Central Cee's concert in Toronto.
During the show, Drake announced his label's music event, which he founded in 2010, will be back this summer.
The pop icon delivered an electrifying performance of Nokia and another hit track $ome $exy $ongs 4 U during the Toronto concert.
He said, “I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.”
Drake also praised the British rapper, “That guy right there, that’s my f****** brother. I’ve seen this guy from day one, a humble spirit, a hard worker. This man observed all he needed to observe. This guy put the work in, made the songs. He’s one of the best people I know. The realest.”
Shortly after his announcement, fans swarmed the social media to share their excitement.
A fan wrote on X, "Super excited for OVO Fest."
The last OVO Fest took place three years ago, featuring performances from fellow rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.
Drake’s new music update:
Smiley, whose real name is Alexander Morand, recently posted a clip on Instagram, revealing Drake is working on new music.
The rapper said in the clip, "Brother, I’m telling you, I seen him the other day. We’re at a party and he was in the other room by himself eating pasta with wired headphones writing music while we have a whole party going on. He’s on a different mode right now.”
Smiley and Drake previously teamed up for hit track, Over The Top.