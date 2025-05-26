Entertainment

Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break

Drake sends fans into frenzy with OVO Fest return announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Drake has set the internet ablaze by announcing OVO Fest is returning this year.

Over the weekend, the God's Plan singer made a surprising guest appearance during Central Cee's concert in Toronto.

During the show, Drake announced his label's music event, which he founded in 2010, will be back this summer. 

The pop icon delivered an electrifying performance of Nokia and another hit track $ome $exy $ongs 4 U during the Toronto concert.

He said, “I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.”

Drake also praised the British rapper, “That guy right there, that’s my f****** brother. I’ve seen this guy from day one, a humble spirit, a hard worker. This man observed all he needed to observe. This guy put the work in, made the songs. He’s one of the best people I know. The realest.”

Shortly after his announcement, fans swarmed the social media to share their excitement.

A fan wrote on X, "Super excited for OVO Fest."

The last OVO Fest took place three years ago, featuring performances from fellow rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake’s new music update:

Smiley, whose real name is Alexander Morand, recently posted a clip on Instagram, revealing Drake is working on new music.

The rapper said in the clip, "Brother, I’m telling you, I seen him the other day. We’re at a party and he was in the other room by himself eating pasta with wired headphones writing music while we have a whole party going on. He’s on a different mode right now.”

Smiley and Drake previously teamed up for hit track, Over The Top.

Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
The ‘Unstoppable’ starlet builds hype for a thrilling AMAs night as she gears up to return as host
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé's ongoing tenth concert tour, supporting her eighth studio album of same name
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Jennifer Aniston lights up Instagram with star-studded weekend photo dump
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Kourtney Kardashian makes surprising appearance on 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast
Sofia Vergara spotted at Monaco GP weeks after quashing Lewis Hamilton dating rumours
Sofia Vergara spotted at Monaco GP weeks after quashing Lewis Hamilton dating rumours
Lewis Hamilton participated in Monaco Grand Prix as Sofía Vergara enjoyed time at Ferrari garage
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez to embark on first tour since Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Anniston has been a victim of a stalker, who trespassed on to her property earlier this month
‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale
‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale
The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' has finished filming and set to hit Netflix sometime this year
Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California
Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes began their romantic relationship in August 2022
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner wrapped up his first solo concert tour The Stairway to the Sky earlier this year
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
The Bad Boy Records founder faced trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
The ‘Elektra’ actress’s partner John Miller is taking ‘hard-line tactics’ to cut off Ben Affleck from her life