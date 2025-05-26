Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio's uncomfortable encounter with Lauren Sánchez sparks buzz

The 'Titanic' alum and Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, attended the amfAR Gala last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio recently had an awkward encounter with Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancée, during the amfAR Gala ceremony.

The 50-year-old American actor attended the star-studded event in Cap d'Antibes, France, on Thursday where he met Jeff Bezos and his fiancée.

During their interaction, DiCaprio appeared uncomfortable as he leaned down to greet the couple. In a surprising moment, Sánchez planted a kiss on his cheek, which was captured in a viral video.

The situation became even more awkward for DiCaprio when his current girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, playfully grabbed him by the neck after his encounter with the American journalist.

As the video circulated on social media, many fans began to troll the two for their unprofessional behavior at the prestigious event.

One fan commented, "When Bezos pulled you back to give him a kiss."

"No manners shade Biz," another penned.

A third fan wrote, "Little Leonardo is looking bad in his skin!! Bizarre son attitude."

This was not the first awkward interaction between DiCaprio and Sánchez, however, in 2021, the two drew attention at an HIV education event when Sánchez reportedly gave DiCaprio flirty looks.

During the event, the 55-year-old media personality reportedly ran into The Wolf of Wall Street star and gave him flirty looks.

Despite these uncomfortable moments, neither DiCaprio nor his girlfriend, Ceretti, has issued any statements regarding the incidents.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked since August last year.  

