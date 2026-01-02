Triptii Dimri receives love from rumored beau Sam on her ‘Spirit’s first look

Triptii Dimri’s rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant has given his seal of approval to her exciting new venture.
On New Year’s Eve, December 31, Indian film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first look at Prabhas and the Animal actress’s upcoming new movie, titled Spirit, sparking a buzz online.
“INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU. Happy New Year 2026. #SpiritFirstLook,” he captioned.
While the cover garnered immense love and support from fans, what actually caught the attention was Triptii Dimri’s rumored beau’s reaction to it.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sam Merchant re-shared the poster and added heart-eyed emojis, showing his love for the actress’s new role and look, the Hindustan Times reported.
In response to Sam’s reaction, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress re-posted the update on her official Instagram Stories with heart emojis.
The poster features Prabhas shirtless and injured, with his back towards the camera, holding a bottle of liquor, while Triptii, dressed in a simple saree, lights hit cigarette.
Fans’ reactions:
On Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s post, fans flooded the comments section with their excited reactions.
“Box office blasttttttttt,” wrote one.
Another expressed anticipation, noting, “I am very very excited for this movie.”
“It's shaking the Bollywood,” added a third.
Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant:
Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant have been speculated to be involved in a romantic relationship for a while.
The duo were rumored to be dating after being spotted together in public, sharing photos from similar trips, and Sam publicly supporting her on social media.
However, neither of them has yet confirmed a relationship officially.