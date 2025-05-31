Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney spotted in bathrobe day after launching bathwater soap

Sydney Sweeney announced her new bathwater-infused limited-edition soap on Thursday

Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines for past few days, not due to her acting skills or romantic relationships, but for launching a bizarre soap made up of her actual bathwater

Now, days after launching the new soap in collaboration with personal care company Dr. Squatch and facing criticism over it, the Euphoria actress subtly trolled the critics during her new appearance.

On Friday, Sydney stepped out in a white bathrobe while on set for a campaign with HEYDUDE shoes.

In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, the Anyone But You star could be seen wearing white bathrobe which she styled with a pair of white sneakers and a p-cap.

Image:  BackGrid
Image:  BackGrid


Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap

On Thursday, Sydney Sweeney took to her Instagram account to announce a new collaboration with personal care company Dr. Squatch.

According to the Squatch brand, the soap contains actual droplets of Sydney's used bathwater.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” the actress wrote along an image of the soap.

The announcement sparked an avalanche of reactions from fans as they rushed to the comment section, expressing their disbelief, disgust, and disappointment.

