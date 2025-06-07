Health

Alzheimer’s early detection: Scientist develop simple blood test to spot disease sooner

The researchers said the next step is to test this blood test on a larger group of people

Alzheimer's disease affects an estimated 24 million people worldwide and many of them become victims of this disease as if often goes undiagnosed.

But now fortunately, scientists have found a reliable way to identify the disease early through a simple blood test, as per Sky News.

According to researchers, a new blood test designed to detect Alzheimer's disease works very well and gives 95% accurate results even in people who only have mild symptoms.

Study:

The study, published in a journal called Alzheimer's and Dementia was done on 509 patients.

This test, which has already approved by the US government health agency checks for two special proteins in the blood that are usually found in people with Alzheimer's.

Result:

It was found to be 82% accurate at correctly identifying people who do not have dementia.

Dr Gregg Day, the lead researcher of the study said the new blood test works just as well as other tests that are already being used to detect Alzheimer's.

However, he suggested that the difference is that those older tests are more invasive while this new test is easier to do.

Moreover, scientists further explains that two proteins called amyloid beta 42/40 and p-tau217 found in blood plasma linked to the buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain.

Normally amyloid protein exists in the brain but in Alzheimer's disease, it clumps together and forms harmful deposits that can damage brain cells.

Next step focuses on early-stage Alzheimer's testing:

The researchers said the next step is to test this blood test on a larger group of people including those who have early Alzheimer's disease but do not yet show clear symptoms of any memory or thinking problems.

