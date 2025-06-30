Kris Jenner’s bold demand at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding exposed

Kris Jenner does not like to share her ride with other people.
After attending the high-profile, opulent wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy, the 69-year-old American socialite was seen leaving the beautiful city with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
However, while taking on a water taxi, the couple was spotted having a tense conversation, sparking speculation of a possible argument.
Unlocking the conversation between Jenner and Gamble, lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling revealed that The Kardashians alum made a bold demand to her boyfriend, shared the Daily Mail.
The expert claimed that Kris Jenner was adamant to ride alone in the water taxi and did not want to share the transportation with other guests.
According to Hickling, Corey Gamble told a porter, “We’re happy to travel on our own. It’s what Kris would like to do,” which prompted the mother of six to take the matter in her own hands.
“What are you doing? Do you need to talk?” asked Kris Jenner to Gamble, adding, “I told you … for God’s sake … I’d like to travel alone.”
This made Jenner’s 44-year-old boyfriend to step out of the taxi and confirm if they would be riding it alone. Upon confirmation, he rejoined the socialite.
After the duo reached other side of the canal, Kris Jenner asked Corey Gamble, “’Tell them I said thanks,” as one of the porters handed her something that looked like a napkin to wipe off the water from the trip.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating each other since 2014.