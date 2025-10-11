Blake Lively’s alleged contract leak exposes shocking mega salary details

A shocking new leak has unveiled Blake Lively’s alleged salary details and a lucrative Oscar bonus clause.
As per US Weekly, the It Ends With Us actress was reportedly expected to receive more than $1.7 million in pay, alongside a series of potential bonuses.
The draft agreement, dated May 5, 2023, which was remained unsigned by Lively but it revealed that the Gossip Girl star would receive a fixed salary of $1.75 million for her participation in the movie.
The contract also mentioned that Lively would receive 10% of the movie’s gross earnings, along with extra bonuses tied to box office results and potential award nods.
According to the document, she would be paid $250,000 bonuses if the film’s box office revenue hit three times its budget..
The leaked details claimed she could pocket another $250,000 once the film smashed new box office milestones — and yet another $250,000 if It Ends With Us made five times its budget.
It is disclosed that Lively would receive $100,000 if she was nominated for an Academy Award and $200,000 total if she won the Oscar.
The alleged contract stated that Lively would have approval over her driver and exclusive use of a luxury trailer in New Jersey.
For the Las Vegas shoot, she was to be provided a private jet for herself, her four children, domestic staff, and security team, plus $1,500 for assistant fees.
The deal outlined a $1,000 weekly allowance for personal training and meals, and mandated private arbitration for resolving any disputes.
The document came into headlines after Baldoni - who was hit with fresh harassment claims last month - and his team unsealed court documents they had filed in their ongoing legal battle with Lively over the 2024 film, on Thursday.