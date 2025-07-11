Johnny Depp visits Modigliani artwork after London premier of his film ‘Modi’

Johnny Depp has made a heartfelt visit to Amadeo Modigliani's artwork after his new movie movie, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, based on the early 20th century Italian artist, premiered in UK
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, July 10, the Alice in Wonderland actor shared glimpses into his visit London's Tate Modern art gallery.
Depp kicked of the carousel with his solo photo featuring him standing beside one of Modigliani's paintings while other showed him exploring the gallery with art critics, artists and two actors from his movie Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.
“A very special visit to Tate Modern on Monday with Waldemar Januszczak, Polly Morgan, Riccardo Scamarcio and Antonia Desplat,” he wrote in the caption.
Depp further shared, “For today only, UK Preview Screenings of ‘Modigliani - Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ will include an exclusive discussion, ‘The Universal Plight of the Artist’, recorded with Waldemar, Polly and Riccardo at Tate Modern.”
Directed by Johnny Depp, the film is based on Dennis McIntyre's play about Modigliani.
The film stars Riccardo Scamarcio in the title role, while Al Pacino plays art collector Maurice Gangnat.
Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness premiered at the San Sebastián and the Rome Film Festivals in 2024, and while debuted in London on Tuesday, July 8.