Ellie Goulding teases new song as she celebrates 'Brightest Blue' milestone

Ellie Goulding has teased her fans with an upcoming music release, celebrating a career milestone for her iconic album, Brightest Blue.

The Love Me Like You Do crooner celebrated five years since she launched her fourth best-selling studio album in 2020.  

Goulding posted a series of unseen behind-the-scenes of herself creating the music for her classical music collection on Instagram.

She kicked off her post with a stunning slow-motion shot, which was featured in the Polydor Records music project.

In the viral video clip, the Grammy-nominated artist flaunted her intense singing skills with stunning shots of herself.

"5 years since Brightest Blue. Grateful for the love," she penned a heartfelt caption for her post, before teasing new music with her fans, "I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been making the past… 2 years." 

She continued, fueling excitement with, "Haha. I’m sorry. Coming soon. In the meantime, please comment on your Brightest Blue stories so I can read them tonight when I can’t sleep as usual. Love you x." 

However, she effortlessly kept the further details of her upcoming music under wraps. 

It is pertinent to mention that Ellie Goulding dropped her fourth studio album, Brightest Blue, on July 17, 2020, which was originally scheduled for June 5, 2020. 

