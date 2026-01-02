Trending
  By Hafsa Noor
Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor explains why his brand name has nothing to do with Alia Bhatt or daughter Raha

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS
Ranbir Kapoor shares unique meaning behind brand name ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the meaning behind his lifestyle brand ARKS.

Recently, a short clip was posted on the official Instagram handle and YouTube page of Ranbir’s brand.

In the shared video, he can be seen giving a tour of the factory and answering questions about ARKS.

Ranbir shared during the walkthrough that the manufacturing unit previously belonged to his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni.

While sharing the unique meaning behind name, he said, “You know, it just had different meanings to it. We started with because we just wanted to come out with the sneakers so it was a Ranbir Kapoor shoe. So there were many different, meanings to it like a Ranbir Kapoor studio.”

The Animal star added, “Then I guess I came to a point where I said that it doesn't really need a meaning, but I think it just fit. When we heard the name ARKS, when we saw this logo, everything just came together. As I grow older, my desire for material things is growing lesser.”

Ranbir continued, “You always need a t-shirt or a denim jacket because you can wear it at any time. That’s where I come in with ARKS. But the plan is to really expand in different areas of lifestyle, which could be athleisure or underwear.”

He cocluded the video confirming potential plans to expand the brand.

