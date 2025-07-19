Ana de Armas glows in breezy look during romantic yacht date with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas embraces summer flair in style during a romantic yacht date with Tom Cruise.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the lovebirds have flown to Spain for an intimate getaway, during which they were spotted enjoying a sun-drenched break in Menorca.
Now, the Mission: Impossible star and the Ballerina actress were captured spending time together on a blissful yacht date, showing that their sizzling romance continues to blossom.
During the intimate and serene trip along the Spanish coast, the Blonde starlet glowed in a breezy look, serving effortless style in a chic summer dress.
Exuding elegance during the sun-soaked yacht outing, Ana looked glamorous in a delicate white lace dress.
She kept her look fresh and natural with minimal makeup and light accessories, while a stylish beige hat served as the perfect finishing touch to the actress’s relaxed, summery ensemble.
Meanwhile, her iconic boyfriend, Tom Cruise, kept it casual in a light blue T-shirt, black shorts, and a hat that matched Ana’s.
Speaking about the Top Gun star’s love for the Deep Water actress, an insider told the Daily Mail that Tom expresses his love for Ana with thoughtful and lavish gifts.
“Tom has been showering Ana with gifts ever since they met, it's his thing, he is thoughtful. First it started with her favorite flowers then books he thought she would want to read because she's an avid reader,” they revealed.
The tipster added, “The more they got to know each other, the bigger the gifts became. There has been jewelry like gold bracelets and designer clothing. Probably the biggest gift he has given her is being able to go anywhere in the world at a moment's notice, not many people can do that. She loves to travel.”
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been linked to each other since this February.