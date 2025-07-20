Gracie Abrams drops sweet reminder as The Secret of Us Tour resumes in 4 days

Gracie Abrams has marked the countdown to the North American leg of The Secret of Us Tour.
Six days after performing a thrilling concert in Glasgow, Scotland, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter turned to her official Instagram account to gently remind her fans that the tour’s North American leg is set to kick off in “four days.”
In a post shared on Saturday, July 19, the Close to You singer dropped a five-photo carousel as she built anticipation among her 5.4 million fans for the upcoming shows.
Addressing her admirers, Abrams captioned, “Tour starts in four days.”
The gallery featured the Call Me When You Break Up songstress striking a few poses under blue lighting, holding a mic and appearing to sing.
In the post’s comment section, several fans dropped their heartwarming reactions and love for the singer.
“Precious girl have the BEST TIME,” wrote one, while another shared, “counting down the days.”
A third gushed over the background lighting in the carousel, writing, “That really cool lighting, Gracie.”
Gracie Abrams is set to kick off the North American leg of The Secret of Us Tour at TD Garden in Boston, United States, on July 23, 2025.
The singer’s upcoming Boston concert will mark the end of her 10-day break from the tour, with her last performance having taken place in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 13.