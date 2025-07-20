Gracie Abrams drops sweet reminder as The Secret of Us Tour resumes in 4 days

Gracie Abrams drops sweet reminder as The Secret of Us Tour resumes in 4 days


Gracie Abrams has marked the countdown to the North American leg of The Secret of Us Tour.

Six days after performing a thrilling concert in Glasgow, Scotland, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter turned to her official Instagram account to gently remind her fans that the tour’s North American leg is set to kick off in “four days.”

In a post shared on Saturday, July 19, the Close to You singer dropped a five-photo carousel as she built anticipation among her 5.4 million fans for the upcoming shows.

Addressing her admirers, Abrams captioned, “Tour starts in four days.”

The gallery featured the Call Me When You Break Up songstress striking a few poses under blue lighting, holding a mic and appearing to sing.

P.C. Instagram/gracieabrams
P.C. Instagram/gracieabrams

In the post’s comment section, several fans dropped their heartwarming reactions and love for the singer.

“Precious girl have the BEST TIME,” wrote one, while another shared, “counting down the days.”

A third gushed over the background lighting in the carousel, writing, “That really cool lighting, Gracie.”

Gracie Abrams is set to kick off the North American leg of The Secret of Us Tour at TD Garden in Boston, United States, on July 23, 2025.

The singer’s upcoming Boston concert will mark the end of her 10-day break from the tour, with her last performance having taken place in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 13.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Tom Cruise's ex sends sweet message after his romantic trip with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise's ex sends sweet message after his romantic trip with Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were spotted enjoying romantic Spanish getaway earlier this week

Billie Eilish announces film project during Manchester concert

Billie Eilish announces film project during Manchester concert
Billie Eilish has worked on several films including ‘The World's a Little Blurry’, ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

Camila Cabello gushes over Irish fans in sweet Euro leg wrap-up post

Camila Cabello gushes over Irish fans in sweet Euro leg wrap-up post
The ‘Better Place’ singer concludes Europe leg of her Yours, C Tour with a heartwarming post

BLACKPINK Rosé reveals mastermind behind Deadline tour name

BLACKPINK Rosé reveals mastermind behind Deadline tour name
BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé kicked off Deadline tour earlier this month

Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner to star in Amazon's next James Bond movie?

Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner to star in Amazon's next James Bond movie?
The iconic James Bond franchise will return with a new film in 2026

'As the World Turns' star Eileen Fulton dies at 91 after decades long career

'As the World Turns' star Eileen Fulton dies at 91 after decades long career
The renowned TV actress, Eileen Fulton, leaves her fans in mourning after sudden death

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay viral video

Astronomer CEO resigns after Coldplay viral video
Data company Astronomer CEO was caught having an ‘affair’ during Coldplay concert in Massachusetts

‘Yellowstone’ star Josh Lucas says ‘I do’ to Brianna Ruffalo inside the Vatican

‘Yellowstone’ star Josh Lucas says ‘I do’ to Brianna Ruffalo inside the Vatican
The 54-year-old exchanged the vows with the meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo in inside the Vatican