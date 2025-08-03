Home / Entertainment

Emma Corrin steps into Elizabeth Bennet for Netflix’s 'Pride and Prejudice'

'The Crown' actress spotted in period costume and curly wig on set of Netflix’s 'Pride And Prejudice'


Emma Corrin has stepped into the shoes of Elizabeth Bennet for Netflix’s new production of Jane Austen’s Pride And Prejudice.

In the Images, obtained by Daily Mail, The Crown actress spotted in period costume and curly wig as she cuddled her beloved dog Spencer between takes on the set.

Later on, Emma was seen on a rooftop looking even less like a Georgian heroine while eating bananas as she laughed with Freya Mavor, who plays Elizabeth Bennet’s sister Jane in the show.

The 29-year-old actress, who won hearts in Netflix’s The Crown as younger version of Princess Diana, appeared slightly uneasy as she carefully made her way down the scaffolding.

Image: SplashNews
Image: SplashNews

Last week, Netflix shared a first look at the casting for the new Pride & Prejudice series, based on Jane’s 1813 novel.

“We know you’ve been yearning for a sneak peek, Pride & Prejudice is officially in production!” the official account of streaming giant wrote on Instagram.

In addition to Emma and Freya, the show also stars the Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden as eligible Mr Darcy and Olivia Colman as Emma’s mother Mrs Bennet.

Rufus Sewell will be portraying the role of Mr Bennet and Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw is set to play Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

The six-part Netflix limited series, written by Dolly Alderton, will finish filming at the end of 2025 and will be released on streaming giant early next year.

