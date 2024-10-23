Royal

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes break from her royal responsibilities amid lung disease

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes sick leave from royal duties
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway is stepping back from her royal responsibilities for a while due to side effects of her chronic lung disease’ medication.

As per People Magazine, the Royal Court has announced that the 51-year-old princess is taking a break from royal duties “Due to side effects of the medication that Her Royal Highness is using for her chronic lung disease.”

“She is on sick leave, initially for a week,” the court said on Wednesday, October 23.

It further added, “Her official program during this period will be canceled or postponed.”

IN 2018, Mette-Marit had been diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, a condition which occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood.

On October 12, the Norwegian Royal House said that the wife of Crown Prince Haakon had started the treatment, reported by HELLO!.

“Previous experience has shown that the medicines can lead to side effects that can have consequences for the Crown Princess’s official program,” the Royal House said in a statement translated to English by the Magazine.

Princess Mette-Marit married to Crown Prince Haakon, the first in line to the Norwegian throne, in 2001.

Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum

Joey King makes delightful confession about co-star Channing Tatum
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties
Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations

Kim Kardashian fury over Kanye West’s disturbing allegations
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England

Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England

Royal News

Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
King Charles, Queen Camilla share exclusive photos with Samoan PM Fiame
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Princess Beatrice steps out solo after husband Edoardo’s emotional admission
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Prince William misses Harry's 'upbeat' and 'joyful' spirit amid royal crisis
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
King Charles set to receive new honour in Samoa after Australia snub
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Kate Middleton gives stern warning to Prince Harry as Duke's time running out
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
King Charles, Queen Camilla landed in Samoa after sharing delightful update
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Meghan Markle extends support to close pal over her new achievement
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
King Charles, Queen Camilla end ‘historic’ Australia trip with ‘iconic’ moment
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
King Charles loses his calm as he stumbles during speech in Australia
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face huge humiliation after Portugal purchase
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
King Charles shares exciting news during his Australia trip
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Halloween holiday plans unveiled