Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway takes 'sick leave' from royal duties

Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway is stepping back from her royal responsibilities for a while due to side effects of her chronic lung disease’ medication.
As per People Magazine, the Royal Court has announced that the 51-year-old princess is taking a break from royal duties “Due to side effects of the medication that Her Royal Highness is using for her chronic lung disease.”
“She is on sick leave, initially for a week,” the court said on Wednesday, October 23.
It further added, “Her official program during this period will be canceled or postponed.”
IN 2018, Mette-Marit had been diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, a condition which occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood.
On October 12, the Norwegian Royal House said that the wife of Crown Prince Haakon had started the treatment, reported by HELLO!.
“Previous experience has shown that the medicines can lead to side effects that can have consequences for the Crown Princess’s official program,” the Royal House said in a statement translated to English by the Magazine.
Princess Mette-Marit married to Crown Prince Haakon, the first in line to the Norwegian throne, in 2001.