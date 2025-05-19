Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary announce new role of Crown Prince Christian

Crown Prince Christian to continue his Lieutenant's training in August

  • May 19, 2025
King Frederik and Queen Mary announced the new role of their son Crown Prince Christian.

On Monday, May 19, the royal couple took to Instagram and shared the delightful news about Christian, who has been busy with his military training.

As per the announcement, Christian has undertaken the role of Guards Hussar at his regiment.

Frederik and Marry’s statement read, “His Royal Highness the Crown Prince is now a Guards Hussar and will continue his Lieutenant's training starting in August. In this connection, here is a series of pictures from the traditional and demanding REX tour that the Crown Prince completed with his fellow conscripts last week.”


To earn the new role, Prince Christian underwent a training that lasted four days. The training consisted of two phases; first readiness and guarding, then task solving under difficult conditions.

The message further read, “The conscripts covered around 50 kilometers with full equipment, while the Crown Prince marched around 65 kilometers as second-in-command of his group. The exercise was carried out with one field ration and very limited sleep. At the end, the Crown Prince received the REX badge.”

It continued, “The Lieutenant's training lasts one year and ends with a period of practical service as a platoon leader.”

King Frederik, Queen Mary attend His Holiness Pope Leo XIV inauguration:

King Frederik and Queen Mary's new announcement comes after they attended the inauguration of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, May 18.

