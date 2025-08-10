Home / Entertainment

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience

'One Tree Hill' star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost '50 percent' of the blood

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience
Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience 

Chad Michael Murray has revealed a harrowing near-death experience in which he lost half of his blood.

While conversing on Friday’s episode of the Great Company podcast the One Tree Hill star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost “50 percent” of the blood in his body and was “on [his] deathbed.”

Sharing about his health issue he told host Jamie Laing that he was in the hospital for two and a half months.

He disclosed further that his intestines became twisted, and he was suffering from internal bleeding.

“I was 15,” the Freakier Friday star said, adding, “My intestines had twisted, and I was hospitalized for two and a half months. It was a lot.”

Murray explained that after he underwent surgery he suffered internal bleeding, “I lost 50 percent of my blood,” he noted, adding, “I was on my deathbed.”

When questioned about his recollection of the incident, Murray said he drifted “in and out of consciousness” and still experiences “visions” of the ordeal.

“I don’t want to get too specific about all that stuff, but I just remember seeing my father, the weakest I’d ever seen him, and a priest at the end of my bed,” he continued.

Murray added, “They’re talking about last rites and all that stuff, and they [medical staff] gave me a blood transfusion to save my life. It saved my life.”

He also said that his challenges continued after the surgery as well, noting his organs “shut down” at one point because all of his blood “coagulated around them.”

Murray gave details about his then second surgery that had “cleaned everything up.”

Chad Michael Murray revealed that by the time he left the hospital, his weight had plummeted from 180 to just 118 pounds.

You Might Like:

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a special connection to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new NFL season

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming
Chris Pratt will reprise his role of James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List’

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2
Luffy and the Straw Hats finally enter the Grand Line in the second season of ‘One Piece’

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal
The Oscars-winning actress Emma Thompson opens up on how U.S. President Donald Trump asked her out

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’
Machine Gun Kelly went to rehabilitation center to become a better father to his kids

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce
Halle Berry and David Justice called it quits in 1997 after four years of marriage

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint teams up with Ed Sheeran for ‘A Little More’ music video, nearly after 15 years

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on backlash over son’s no life vest photo

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on backlash over son’s no life vest photo
Kourtney Kardashian sparked criticism after sharing a photo with her toddler Rocky without a life vest

Selena Gomez plans to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by re-recording her songs

Selena Gomez plans to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by re-recording her songs
Selena Gomez to re-record her old iconic songs as she seemingly follows Taylor Swift’s strategy

Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack

Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack
Hailey and Justin Bieber’s only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, is going to turn 1 this month

Victoria Beckham hypes Cruz after David Beckham’s olive branch to Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham hypes Cruz after David Beckham’s olive branch to Brooklyn
David Beckham recently extended a subtle peace gesture to estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham

Dua Lipa soaks up sun and ‘vitamin sea’ in white after hit Sunny Hill Festival

Dua Lipa soaks up sun and ‘vitamin sea’ in white after hit Sunny Hill Festival
The Sunny Hill Festival hitmaker turns up the heat in a sizzling white ensemble during beach outing