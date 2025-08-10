Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience 

Chad Michael Murray has revealed a harrowing near-death experience in which he lost half of his blood.
While conversing on Friday’s episode of the Great Company podcast the One Tree Hill star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost “50 percent” of the blood in his body and was “on [his] deathbed.”
Sharing about his health issue he told host Jamie Laing that he was in the hospital for two and a half months.
He disclosed further that his intestines became twisted, and he was suffering from internal bleeding.
“I was 15,” the Freakier Friday star said, adding, “My intestines had twisted, and I was hospitalized for two and a half months. It was a lot.”
Murray explained that after he underwent surgery he suffered internal bleeding, “I lost 50 percent of my blood,” he noted, adding, “I was on my deathbed.”
When questioned about his recollection of the incident, Murray said he drifted “in and out of consciousness” and still experiences “visions” of the ordeal.
“I don’t want to get too specific about all that stuff, but I just remember seeing my father, the weakest I’d ever seen him, and a priest at the end of my bed,” he continued.
Murray added, “They’re talking about last rites and all that stuff, and they [medical staff] gave me a blood transfusion to save my life. It saved my life.”
He also said that his challenges continued after the surgery as well, noting his organs “shut down” at one point because all of his blood “coagulated around them.”
Murray gave details about his then second surgery that had “cleaned everything up.”
Chad Michael Murray revealed that by the time he left the hospital, his weight had plummeted from 180 to just 118 pounds.